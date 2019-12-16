Lakeland PBS

Attorney General & Public Safety Commissioner Will Be Hosting A Listening Session To Discuss Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 16 2019

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington will be hosting a listening session on Tuesday December 17, that will allow the community to express their views, concerns and opinions on police-involved deadly force encounters.

The Attorney General and Commissioner have been traveling around the state and hosting these listening sessions as a way to hear from the community on their ideas to reduce and respond to the topic. The sessions all range from a variety of topics such as investigation, prevention and policy and legal implications. Each session has three to four panels where each one will have witnesses that will provide testimonies relevant to that specific topic.

Once all meetings are completed, a final report will be made and will include the communities input for preventing, investigating and prosecuting police who are involved in these encounters.

The listening session will be on the campus of Bemidij State University in the Crying Wolf Room located in the Hobson Memorial Union.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

BSU Exchange Program Offers Look at Urbanization in China at Posters Symposium

Bemidji Couple Invites First Responders For Thanksgiving Meal

Minnesota State Board Of Trustees Has Lunch With BSU and NTC Students

Brainerd Student-Athletes Commit To Playing At The Collegiate Level

Latest Stories

BSU Women's Basketball Falls to Wayne State

Posted on Dec. 14 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Snaps Losing Streak Against Red Lake

Posted on Dec. 14 2019

Red Lake Boys Basketball Bests Cass Lake-Bena in OT

Posted on Dec. 14 2019

Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball Takes Win Over Aitkin

Posted on Dec. 14 2019

Roseau Girls Hockey Beats Brainerd/Little Falls

Posted on Dec. 14 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.