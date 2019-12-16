Attorney General & Public Safety Commissioner Will Be Hosting A Listening Session To Discuss Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington will be hosting a listening session on Tuesday December 17, that will allow the community to express their views, concerns and opinions on police-involved deadly force encounters.

The Attorney General and Commissioner have been traveling around the state and hosting these listening sessions as a way to hear from the community on their ideas to reduce and respond to the topic. The sessions all range from a variety of topics such as investigation, prevention and policy and legal implications. Each session has three to four panels where each one will have witnesses that will provide testimonies relevant to that specific topic.

Once all meetings are completed, a final report will be made and will include the communities input for preventing, investigating and prosecuting police who are involved in these encounters.

The listening session will be on the campus of Bemidij State University in the Crying Wolf Room located in the Hobson Memorial Union.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today