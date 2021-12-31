Attempts to Remove Vehicle That Went Through the Ice on Lake Bemidji Underway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A second attempt to remove a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Lake Bemidji on Christmas Eve was unsuccessful.

Thursday evening, crew members from Ellis Towing attempted to remove the vehicle near the Diamond Point Park shoreline. At the time of the accident, the ice in that area was only four to five inches thick.

The thin ice resulted in the death of 69-year-old John Klasen III. Barricades remain in the area where the vehicle broke through the ice, and a third attempt to retrieve the vehicle will take place tomorrow.

As a reminder, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that ice is never 100% safe. Four to five inches of ice is suggested for walking or snowmobiling. Eight to twelve inches of ice is recommended for cars, and twelve to fifteen inches of ice is recommended for any type of truck.

