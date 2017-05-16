Attempted Tavern Break-In Reported Near Motley

Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or persons who attempted to break in to a tavern outside of Motley.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the incident at 7:09 on Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at the 2 Tall Tavern in Scandia Valley Township, which is eight miles directly south of Motley.

Responding officers noticed that the suspect or suspects broke a window to possibly gain entry into the building.

It is believed that the suspect(s) had fled on foot prior to the deputies arriving.

According to a Facebook post by the 2 Tall Tavern, the suspect may have been cut on the glass and could possibly have a bandage on their hand or forearm.

If you saw anything suspicious or have information regarding this break-in, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632- 9233.