Attempted Tavern Break-In Reported Near Motley
Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or persons who attempted to break in to a tavern outside of Motley.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the incident at 7:09 on Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at the 2 Tall Tavern in Scandia Valley Township, which is eight miles directly south of Motley.
Responding officers noticed that the suspect or suspects broke a window to possibly gain entry into the building.
It is believed that the suspect(s) had fled on foot prior to the deputies arriving.
According to a Facebook post by the 2 Tall Tavern, the suspect may have been cut on the glass and could possibly have a bandage on their hand or forearm.
If you saw anything suspicious or have information regarding this break-in, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632- 9233.
