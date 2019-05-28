Attempted Kidnapping In Hubbard County Determined To Be False Report

A kidnapping attempt in Hubbard County has been determined to be a false report. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an attempted child abduction in Dorset on Sunday. The sheriff’s office has since learned that the attempted abduction did not happen and the report made to their office was false.

A Facebook from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reads, “We had very limited information but due to the seriousness of the matter felt the need to notify the public through our mass emergency notification system (Everbridge).”

The sheriff’s office went on to thank the public for their assistance in the matter. You can find the full Facebook post here.