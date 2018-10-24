Attempted Break-In Reported North Of Royalton

An attempted break-in was reported at a residence approximately four miles north of Royalton on Tuesday, October 3.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the attempted break-in took place at a residence off of 160th Avenue and south of 93rd Street in Bellevue Township around 10:42 a.m.

The suspect broke the door handle off the front door of the house to gain entrance. The homeowner was home at the time and scared the suspect away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were described as two males, one wearing a black hooded Carhartt style jacket, brown pants and a black beanie. The other suspect, who was waiting in the vehicle, was also wearing a black hooded jacket and a black beanie.

The car they were driving is described as being a full-size black, four-door SUV with tinted windows. If anyone has any information regarding the break-in, they are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.