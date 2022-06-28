Lakeland PBS

ATM Stolen from Brainerd’s Paul Bunyan Land in Early Morning Burglary

Ryan BowlerJun. 27 2022

Paul Bunyan Land, Brainerd’s amusement park, was broken into early Monday morning, and the search is on for suspects in the burglary.

For over 70 years, Paul Bunyan Land has been an attraction for visitors to spend a day having fun and making memories, but an unpleasant story formed Monday morning when a troubling discovery was made by the park’s owners.

At roughly 4 AM, the glass on the park’s front entrance had been smashed open, and their ATM stolen from the entryway. Fortunately, most of the repairs have already been made, with only the glass needing to be replaced. The park is now looking for any information on the theft itself.

The park has cooperated with local police, hoping to track down the perpetrator. While no one was hurt during the ordeal, it’s certainly left its mark on the park.

If you see a dumped ATM or have any information, you’re asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

In Business: Artists Showcase Their Work at Brainerd’s Arts in the Park

Lakes Jam Brings Rock and Country Acts to Brainerd Lakes Area

“Tour of Minnesota” Bicyclists Making Their Way Across the State

Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Downtown Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.