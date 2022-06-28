ATM Stolen from Brainerd’s Paul Bunyan Land in Early Morning Burglary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Paul Bunyan Land, Brainerd’s amusement park, was broken into early Monday morning, and the search is on for suspects in the burglary.

For over 70 years, Paul Bunyan Land has been an attraction for visitors to spend a day having fun and making memories, but an unpleasant story formed Monday morning when a troubling discovery was made by the park’s owners.

At roughly 4 AM, the glass on the park’s front entrance had been smashed open, and their ATM stolen from the entryway. Fortunately, most of the repairs have already been made, with only the glass needing to be replaced. The park is now looking for any information on the theft itself.

The park has cooperated with local police, hoping to track down the perpetrator. While no one was hurt during the ordeal, it’s certainly left its mark on the park.

If you see a dumped ATM or have any information, you’re asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

