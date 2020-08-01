At Least One Person Who Attended Rodeo in Effie Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A rodeo held in northern Itasca County last weekend had at least one person in attendance who has tested positive for COVID-19 following the event.

The three-day North Star Stampede rodeo in Effie was held without adhering to executive orders restricting the size of public gatherings. Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a complaint against North Star Ranch, which hosted the event. The ranch and its owner could face a fine of up to $25,000 for each violation of the order. They could also be forced to give up any money collected at the event and pay costs and attorney fees.

Those present at the rodeo from July 23rd to the 26th should consider themselves potentially exposed, according to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. Those who attended should be watching for symptoms in the upcoming days and limit public interactions in the meantime.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today