Lakeland PBS

At Least 6 Arrests Made at Narcotics Checkpoint on Red Lake Reservation

Lakeland News — Mar. 17 2021

At least six people were arrested last Saturday due to a narcotics checkpoint set up by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety.

Five people were arrested for DWIs, while another person was arrested for fentanyl possession, fleeing the police, and obstruction of justice. Police also seized an unspecified amount of marijuana at the checkpoint.

The Red Lake Police Department says there will be more random checkpoints in the future as a part of the Community Overdose Response Team.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

