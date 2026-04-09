Assistant Beltrami Co. Attorney Appointed as Judge in Ninth Judicial District

Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Symon Schindler-Syme, an assistant county attorney with the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, as a district court judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.

Schindler-Syme will replace the Honorable Jeffrey S. Remick for a seat chambered in Crookston in Polk County.

In a press release, Walz called Schindler-Syme “a talented litigator who will bring a thoughtful and balanced perspective to the role,” and that Schindler-Syme’s “dedication to the rule of law and public service makes him exceptionally well suited for the position.”