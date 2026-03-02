Assessment Shows Potential Power Shortages in Minnesota’s Future

A recent assessment made by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation is showing a high risk for future power shortages in the state of Minnesota.

The latest long-term reliability assessment from NERC shows that the Midcontinent Independent System Operator region—which includes Minnesota—faces heightened reliability risks as electricity demand grows and existing power plants retire.

“We think the report is a serious indication that we need to keep an eye on the way the grid continues to evolve,” said Minnesota Rural Electric Association President & CEO Darrick Moe, who recently spoke at a forum on nuclear energy hosted by Central Lakes College. “As early as 2028, we could be seeing problems with meeting our needs for electricity.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable resources like wind, solar, biomass, and hydropower generated the largest share of Minnesota’s electricity, accounting for 33% of in-state generation in 2024. Natural gas fueled 26% of the state’s generation, nuclear power supplied 20%, and coal contributed 19%.

“There’s been a rapid buildup in wind and solar for 10, 15, 20 years now,” Moe said. “That rapid shift to those resources that are weather-dependent in the face of other resources retiring instead of being added to, that that combination of that rapid shift is causing these problems and these shortfalls.”

The Minnesota Rural Electric Association says it recognizes the electricity issues the state could face, which is why the organization sees moving to a more sustainable grid and promoting charging vehicles as important for the future.

“Over time, you’re going to continue to see the economy and society do things that are more electric instead of less electric,” Moe continued. “We’ve introduced policies as the co-ops to try to make sure that energy efficiency is about all energy. Electric vehicles are also a good example of, even though they use more electricity, they use less total energy.”

The MREA is advocating for an all-tech-on-deck approach when it comes to maintaining electricity’s reliability, especially during the winter months, which place a higher strain on the grid.

“Gas and nuclear are really the only two technologies available that’s going to balance the wind and solar on the grid,” Moe said. “Gas produces carbon, and so when you have state policy that says, ‘You can’t have carbon on the grid in 14 years,’ it really means you need to have nuclear as part of that energy mix.”

The full assessment from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation can be found on the group’s website.