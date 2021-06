Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the last year, with the pandemic, it had seemed as if life as we knew it would be changed forever. It wasn’t too long ago when we thought the same thing, when, in 2009, we witnessed The Great Recession. It’s been twelve years since then, and Crow Wing County, in terms of assessed property value, has finally bounced back.

