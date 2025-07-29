Assault Suspect in Nashwauk Arrested After Barricading Self in Home

A man from Nashwauk who was wanted for multiple felonies was taken into custody on Sunday after barricading himself inside his residence once officers arrived.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to reports of an assault on Platt Avenue in Nashwauk at around 1 p.m. on July 27th. Once deputies arrived, a man later identified as Adam Earl Elj reportedly barricaded himself inside. Elj was wanted in connection with multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault, threats of violence, and criminal damage to property.

Due to the nature of the incident and with concerns for public safety, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office implemented what’s called a “surround and callout procedure,” which utilized the public address system on the department’s armored vehicle. After repeated announcements failed to bring the suspect out, authorities threatened to deploy pepper spray gas into the basement of the residence.

Shortly after that threat was made, Elj exited the home and surrendered without further incident. No major injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.