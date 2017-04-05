As Anniversary Of Prince’s Death Nears Fans Prepare
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fans of the late music icon Prince looking to pay homage on the first anniversary of his death will want to seek out sites around his Minneapolis area home base.
In addition to Paisley Park, there’s the First Avenue club, Electric Fetus record store, the “Purple Rain” home on Snelling Avenue and various murals.
Prince died at age 57 on April 21, 2016, from an opioid overdose.
His loss led to a mournful outpouring of love and sadness from fans around the globe.
