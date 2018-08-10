Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Artspace Franklin Arts Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

People roamed the halls of the Franklin Arts Center Thursday evening exploring the many artist studios that the building holds in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

“The building used to be a middle school that Artspace Projects Inc. converted into artists-to-live workspace and artist studio space,” said Erika Dani, Asset Manager at Artspace Projects Inc.

When the Brainerd School District decided to move their junior high school to a different location, they formed a citizens committee to figure out what to do with the Franklin Building. Instead of demolishing it, they decided to turn it into the Franklin Arts Center.

“After years of fundraising, mostly from our community partners and through our own organization, we were able to accomplish 25 artist live/work units and thousands of square feet of commercial and studio space for artists,” Dani explained.

Many different types of artists have their studios and workspaces at the Franklin Arts Center, ranging from painters, photographers, and woodworkers to architecture firms, yoga studios, and musician spaces.

“I have a little studio. I call it TR Scott, and TR Scott stands for “trust and respect”. That’s really what it means and I am here just to play music, to share music,” said Scott Schardin, a studio owner at the Franklin Arts Center.

“I’ve actually always wanted to be here. It’s just that this year there was a spot open and there isn’t enough awareness for the arts, and so this is a good way for people in the arts community to all be together and to share our art and our talent,” explained Andrea Voigt, who has her massage therapy studio at the Franklin Arts Center.

The artists who live and work at the Franklin Arts Center say there is something special about the building that has been a Brainerd landmark since 1932.

“There’s something magic going on in this building. I really believe that something spiritual, at least that’s what it’s about for me. I sit here and play, practice, write, sing, and people come and join me now and again,” added Schardin. “Different people come and we sing and play together and share music.”

Artspace’s mission is to create, foster, and preserve affordable and sustainable space for artists and art organizations, and with the completion of the Franklin Arts Center ten years go, they have done just that.

The artists at the Franklin Arts Center are having another show in November that will be free and open to the public.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bacon-Inspired Bike Ride Coming to Brainerd

Legionville Bog Finally Gone From Shore

Brainerd’s Block Party Celebrates a Sense of Community

Brainerd Eyeing a PGA Tour Event

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Latest Story

Actors Help Cadets Train to Become Conservation Officers

Some of Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources staff is in Camp Ripley this summer training future conservation officers. In order to become
Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Actors Help Cadets Train to Become Conservation Officers

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Hometown Turnaround Aims to Revitalize Two Local Communities

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Air Quality Alert Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Operation Round Up Awards $21,989 To Local Programs

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Bacon-Inspired Bike Ride Coming to Brainerd

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.