Lakeland PBS

Arts Action Week to be Hosted Virtually

Betsy Melin — Feb. 4 2021

Arts Action Week is typically an in-person event where artists advocate for arts funding from the state. This year it will take place virtually over the course of three days.

It will be hosted from February 16-19. Those participating will attend a virtual opening rally and brief advocacy training before joining others in several short Zoom meetings with state legislators to explain the role of the arts in their hometowns.

Registration is due by February 14th at artsmn.org

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

In Focus: Reif Center Presents George Maurer Group’s Virtual Holiday Show

NLFX in Bemidji Lights Up Red to Show Solidarity with Arts Workers

In Focus: Artists Discuss Creating Amid the Pandemic

Park Rapids Armory to Become Community Arts and Events Center Following Purchase

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.