Arts Action Week to be Hosted Virtually

Betsy Melin — Feb. 4 2021

Arts Action Week is typically an in-person event where artists advocate for arts funding from the state. This year, it will take place virtually over the course of three days.

It will be hosted from February 16-19. Those participating will attend a virtual opening rally and brief advocacy training before joining others in several short Zoom meetings with state legislators to explain the role of the arts in their hometowns.

Registration is due by February 14 at artsmn.org.

By — Betsy Melin

