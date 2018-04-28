Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Artists For Pine To Prairie Fiber Arts Trail Show Off Talents

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 27 2018
Leave a Comment

Artists from all over Lakeland PBS’s viewing area stopped by the Wild Hare Bistro in Bemidji today to see their work on display as a part of the Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail.

All the art pieces were created by Pine To Prairie Fiber Arts members. There are many different types of art, but the common thread between them is that they all incorporate fiber and textiles. You can find hand-died knits, blankets, baskets and even jewelry at the exhibit. The Fiber Arts Trail was created to share the textile heritage of the Midwest.

Jennifer Wilder, founder of the Midwest Fiber Art Trail, says, “This trail is unique because it covers such a broad range of fiber and textiles from indigenous people’s textiles to pioneers and voyageur era. And it just, it really is a wealth of information as to how people lived in this area millennia ago, from hundreds of years ago but yet, it has that wonderful contemporary spin on it.”

The exhibit will be up at the Wild Hare Bistro until the end of May.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

American Indian Center Brings “Project 26” Back To Bemidji

Changes Arrive In Bemidji’s Economic Landscape

Very High Risk For Wildfires This Season

Bemidji United Way Seeking “Someone Special” Volunteer Nominations

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Latest Story

The Music Will Continue To Play For Laporte Public School

After planning to cut the music program out of its curriculum, the Laporte School District is going to face the music and rescind their original
Posted on Apr. 27 2018

Latest Stories

The Music Will Continue To Play For Laporte Public School

Posted on Apr. 27 2018

American Indian Center Brings "Project 26" Back To Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 27 2018

Student Loan Processor Tells 16,500 Borrowers Of Data Breach

Posted on Apr. 27 2018

In Focus: Central Lakes College Students Display Abstract Art

Posted on Apr. 27 2018

Rollover Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Posted on Apr. 27 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.