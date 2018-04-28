Artists For Pine To Prairie Fiber Arts Trail Show Off Talents

Artists from all over Lakeland PBS’s viewing area stopped by the Wild Hare Bistro in Bemidji today to see their work on display as a part of the Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail.

All the art pieces were created by Pine To Prairie Fiber Arts members. There are many different types of art, but the common thread between them is that they all incorporate fiber and textiles. You can find hand-died knits, blankets, baskets and even jewelry at the exhibit. The Fiber Arts Trail was created to share the textile heritage of the Midwest.

Jennifer Wilder, founder of the Midwest Fiber Art Trail, says, “This trail is unique because it covers such a broad range of fiber and textiles from indigenous people’s textiles to pioneers and voyageur era. And it just, it really is a wealth of information as to how people lived in this area millennia ago, from hundreds of years ago but yet, it has that wonderful contemporary spin on it.”

The exhibit will be up at the Wild Hare Bistro until the end of May.