“Artistic Vision” Exhibit Opens At The Crossing Arts Alliance

May. 3 2019

A new and unique exhibit opened at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd this evening.

The exhibit, titled “Artistic Vision,” features artwork by members of the Brainerd Area Art Guild. The Art Guild is a local group of artists that meet once a month to enhance and develop the art practices in the community. The exhibit features a mixture of artwork from each of the 16 members of the guild.

“Artistic Vision is very diverse but also very general, so anybody who comes through they’re going to see that, all the different types of artwork. Basically it is something that we are passionate as artists about. Everybody has something, each a unique passion and drive that made them want to do this kind of art,” said Patricia Lintner, the Brainerd Area Art Guild President.

The Artistic Vision exhibit will be on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance through May 25th.

Rachel Johnson

Lakeland PBS Is Looking For Your Feedback On Closed Captioning For News

Posted on May. 4 2019

