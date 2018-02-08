DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Art Sector Economic Impact Study Reveals Large Numbers in Morrison County

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

It all started with a goal.

“I wanted to look for some way to be able to gather those numbers,” said Mary Warner, Morrison County Historical Society Executive Director.

And then, it was down to finding the right organization to get the job done, and in this case, the numbers gathered.

“We partnered with a bunch of the arts and history organizations in Morrison County to put the study together as part of a statewide effort to get hard data about the non-profit arts and culture center in Minnesota,” said Sheila Smith, Minnesota Citizens for the Arts Executive Director.

The study found that the total economic impact of the nonprofit arts and culture sector is $4.7 million annually.

“Here we are in Morrison County, and I don’t think we always think of ourselves as heavy in arts and culture,” Warner said.

To the surprise of many, Morrison County creative workers average over $18 an hour, which is nearly $3 above the average worker wage.

“We really do have support right under our noses, we just don’t think we are always aware of that,” said Jill Moore, Great River Arts Executive Director.

But with a new-found support for the arts and history sectors, Morrison County is off and running with the results.

“I’m really encouraged after hearing all of the positive impact that we are having,” Moore said.

That positive impact reaches residents within the region and beyond.

“They were surprised to see so many nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in one county serving nearly a quarter of a million people,” Smith said. “It’s really astonishing and that is bringing a lot of dollars into the county that wouldn’t be here otherwise.”

This is the first study of its kind for Morrison County, but most likely won’t be the last.

“I think it will help with the economic development authority thinking about the spectrum of things that a county needs to be a vibrant and attractive place for workers,” Smith said.

Now, they have proof that this small community has a large impact.

To see all the data for Morrison County and others around the state, click here.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Brainerd Pottery Artist Shares His Inspiration

2020 Census Preparation Underway for Local Communities

Minnesota Receives Extension To Comply With REAL ID

Crow Wing County Continues Discussion of Mental Health Costs

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Latest Story

Park Rapids Police Department Reaches Goal For K9 Unit

The Park Rapids Police Department spent most of 2017 raising money for a K9 unit, and that goal was finally reached last month thanks in large
Posted on Feb. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Park Rapids Police Department Reaches Goal For K9 Unit

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

BSU Football Signs 32 For 2018 Recruiting Class

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Almond Butter Balls

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

New Details Emerge About A Missing Grand Rapids Woman

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

Beltrami County Comes Together To Promote Safety On Roadways

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.