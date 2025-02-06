‘Art of the Sell’ Discussed at Brainerd Chamber’s Blue Ox Success Series Workshop

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber Of Commerce’s Blue Ox Business Academy’s Success Series held a three-hour-long training session on sales training.

Success series workshops are conducted once a month and are take aim at developing skills in the core function of managing a business.

The Blue Ox training session focused on helping those interested identify matter such as the top causes of stress impacting one’s ability to engage authentically as well as five growth barriers holding you back from generating more income and fulfillment.

These discussion points were hit on in an effort to positively impact business relationships and grow one’s influence to sell.

“There are times where you’re going to stumble in the role that you play,” Minnesota Sales Institute President & Founder Scott Plum said. “Think about the role that you’re playing as a salesperson. What are the obligations and expectations the prospect have of you as a salesperson bearing promises for a prospect. You’re playing that role, what are their expectations?”

The next success series workshop will focus on unlocking the power of video for business and will take place on February 25th.