“Art Mediums” Gallery Opens At Central Lakes College

A new art gallery opened at Central Lakes College today that features the work of students in a newly formed art club.

Art Mediums held their opening reception today to showcase the gallery that will be featured at Central Lakes College during the month of March. The gallery features art from CLC students using various mediums from photography and sketching to sculpture. Anyone from the community is invited to visit the free gallery.

“Some of these students are art students on campus and some of them are just students that are making art on their own or they’ve taken art classes in the past. We’re working in all mediums. We’ve got some steel painting, we’ve got oil painting, acrylic painting, photography, drawing, ceramics,” said Casey Hochhalter, advisor of the CLC Art Club. “We’ve got some floral design happening and some mixed media. So there’s quite a few different things happening.”

The Art Mediums gallery is located in room E422 at Central Lakes College and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.