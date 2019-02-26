Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

“Art Mediums” Gallery Opens At Central Lakes College

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 26 2019
Leave a Comment

A new art gallery opened at Central Lakes College today that features the work of students in a newly formed art club.

Art Mediums held their opening reception today to showcase the gallery that will be featured at Central Lakes College during the month of March. The gallery features art from CLC students using various mediums from photography and sketching to sculpture. Anyone from the community is invited to visit the free gallery.

“Some of these students are art students on campus and some of them are just students that are making art on their own or they’ve taken art classes in the past. We’re working in all mediums. We’ve got some steel painting, we’ve got oil painting, acrylic painting, photography, drawing, ceramics,” said Casey Hochhalter, advisor of the CLC Art Club. “We’ve got some floral design happening and some mixed media. So there’s quite a few different things happening.”

The Art Mediums gallery is located in room E422 at Central Lakes College and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

CLC Student Awarded NCLEX Scholarship

Community Remembers “Mad Hugger” Joe Plut

“Mad Hugger” Joe Plut Dies At 82

Spring Semester Begins At Central Lakes College

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Avatar
Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Avatar
Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

Avatar
CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

Latest Story

Pequot Lakes High School Hosts 4th Annual Career Fair

Over 70 volunteer professionals from businesses and organizations across the lakes area gathered at Pequot Lakes High School today for their 4th
Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Pequot Lakes High School Hosts 4th Annual Career Fair

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Brainerd Schools Asks The Public To Help Name New Elementary School

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Red Lake Man Charged With First-Degree Murder Of His Wife

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Crow Wing County Land Services Recognized By Minnesota DNR

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Comes Up Just Short In Class AA Championship

Posted on Feb. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.