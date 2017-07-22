DONATE

Art In The Park Turns 50

Jul. 21 2017
Library Park in Bemidji will turn into an art gallery for the 50th anniversary of Art In The Park. The annual fair allows local and regional artists to share their work.

Vendors setting up for Art In The Park

“It’s been a long-standing tradition in the community and not only do residents enjoy it, but we have a lot of people that come to the area specifically for it,” said Watermark Art Center Executive Director Lori Forshee-Donnay. “So that’s what has helped keep it strong and had it happen for 50 years.”

An average of 4,000 visitors will come to the fair and you’ll find anything from ceramics to fiber artists. Some artists will even show how they create their pieces of art with live demonstrations.

“It’s just a huge mix,” said Forshee-Donnay. “Some wood carving, and people take materials and do some different stuff with it, so you’re going to find jewelry, glass; there’s a soap maker.”

Doris Poulsen of Wisconsin is at her 12th show and loves being in Bemidji. She keeps people interested by offering unique pieces that can’t be found in stores. Her theme this year is outdoors with items such as birdhouses, pictures and garden chairs.

Doris Poulsen’s tent at Art In The Park

“Just a wonderful, wonderful crowd,” said Poulsen. “Every year, people, lots and lots of customers. I guess that’s what we’re looking for, we like to make a little money, so I guess that keeps us coming back.”

“We just thought it would be fun to do a community concert and serve some anniversary cake, so hopefully people cam come down for that on Saturday night,” said Forshee-Donnay.

Hometown artists like Bemidji State University Alum John Carlson grew up around Art In The Park. He use to come here when he was younger and now has come full circle being a part of it for the last five years, displaying his pottery.

“Everything is here,” said Carlson. “It kind of has everything that you could ever want, you can fill up your house full of stuff from here.”

Jonathan Carlson’s pottery at Art In The Park

The fair runs from 10-5 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

