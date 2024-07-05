Arrests Made in Cass Co. After Drug Bust Uncovers 2 Pounds of Suspected Meth

A traffic stop in Cass County has led to two arrests and the seizure of around two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Wednesday, July 3rd, while pursuing an ongoing investigation, Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 371 in Wilson Township, located in rural Pine River.

A Cass County K-9 was used to search the vehicle, and through the investigation, approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle. The driver, 58-year-old Cherry Osborne of Longville, and passenger Robert Johnson, age 73, also of Longville, were both arrested.

The investigation indicates that the large amount of suspected methamphetamine was going to be sold and distributed in Cass County and on the Leech Lake Reservation. The vehicle was seized and is pending forfeiture.

Sheriff Welk says that most investigations start with a tip from the public, and the Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to report suspected drug and other crime-related information by calling 218-547-1424. Callers can ask to speak to the investigation staff and remain anonymous.

Tips and information can also be reported online at the Crime Stoppers website.