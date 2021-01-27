Arrests Made for Possession of Stolen Property and Controlled Substances

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the theft of two camper trailers.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen is reporting after coordinating with multiple Sheriff’s Offices in the region, Mille Lacs County, Crow Wing County, and Aitkin County, multiple arrests have been made on the morning of January 27th, 2021.

The arrests were made for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On January 2, 2021, Hilmerson RV reported a camping trailer had been stolen. Just two days later, the same company reported another camping trailer had been stolen.

The first trailer was found and recovered in Mille Lacs County, while the second was found and recovered in Aitkin County. Upon their seize of the second trailer, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside along with two suspects.

The names and the official charges have not been made public. The two suspects are being held in Aitkin County Jail and more arrests and criminal charges are anticipated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today