Lakeland PBS

Arrests Made for Possession of Stolen Property and Controlled Substances

Chris BurnsJan. 27 2021

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the theft of two camper trailers.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen is reporting after coordinating with multiple Sheriff’s Offices in the region, Mille Lacs County, Crow Wing County, and Aitkin County, multiple arrests have been made on the morning of January 27th, 2021.

The arrests were made for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On January 2, 2021, Hilmerson RV reported a camping trailer had been stolen. Just two days later, the same company reported another camping trailer had been stolen.

The first trailer was found and recovered in Mille Lacs County, while the second was found and recovered in Aitkin County. Upon their seize of the second trailer, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside along with two suspects.

The names and the official charges have not been made public. The two suspects are being held in Aitkin County Jail and more arrests and criminal charges are anticipated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Approves More COVID-19 Grants

Snowmobiles Fall Through Ice on Cross Lake

21 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Three Drug-Related Arrests Made in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.