Arrest Warrant Leads to Four Arrests

Josh Peterson
Oct. 9 2017
Stephen Louis Gagnon

Crow Wing County Deputies went to a residence on the 11000 block of Burgwald Road at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning to attempt an arrest warrant on Stephen Louis Gagnon, 37, of Brainerd, who was known to frequent the residence. Gagnon had an active DOC arrest warrant out for him.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies determined through witness statements and cell phone text messages that Gagnon was inside the residence, but refused to come out.

The Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team was brought in to assist in the arrest of Gagnon. After several attempts to contact Gagnon in the residence, with no response, the Tactical Team made entry into the house. Gagnon then came out of the residence and surrendered to authorities.

Tanya Lee Bocock, 28, Jennifer Rose Fretty, 35, Linda Lee Olson, 52, all from Brainerd, were also arrested for Felony Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest.

