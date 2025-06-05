Arrest Made in Arson Investigation for Bemidji Area House Fire

An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home just west of Bemidji today, and a woman who is suspected of starting the house on fire has been arrested.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW in Eckles Township around 3 a.m. and found a mobile home heavily engulfed in flames. Two individuals were on scene and indicated they were inside the residence and realized it was on fire, and they safety self-evacuated.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reports that as the investigation continued, it was determined that the fire appeared to be a result of arson and had been intentionally ignited. Investigators located the suspect at a home in Bemidji, and she was arrested without incident.

Natasha Redeagle was booked into the Beltrami County Jail, and the case is being reviewed by the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office as Redeagle awaits her first court appearance.