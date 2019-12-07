Lakeland PBS

Army Investigators To Determine Cause of MN National Guard Helicopter Crash

Nathan Green — Dec. 7 2019

Army investigators will lead the probe into the crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter that killed all three soldiers aboard.

A five-member team from Fort Rucker, Alabama was expected to arrive Friday to begin the work of determining why the Black Hawk crashed Thursday during a routine maintenance test flight, about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud in central Minnesota. The Minnesota National Guard says the names of the three crew members will be released Saturday.

Governor Tim Walz ordered flags flown at half-staff from 2:05 PM Friday through 2:05 PM Monday, coinciding with the time that the Guard lost contact with the crew.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Three Dead In Minnesota National Guard Helicopter Crash

Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota

Identity Released of Cass Lake Homicide Victim, Minor Taken Into Custody

Identity Has Been Released Of Infant Who Was Found Unresponsive At Local Daycare And Later Died

Latest Stories

Five New Women-Owned Businesses Open In Downtown McIntosh

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Bemidji Public Affairs Committee Holds Public Forum For New Parking Ordinance

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Portage Brewing Company In Walker Re-Opening Soon

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

In Focus: Bemidji Chorale Presents 40th Annual Christmas Concert This Sunday

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Community Forum at CLC Discusses Need to Protect Minnesota's Waters

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.