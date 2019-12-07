Army Investigators To Determine Cause of MN National Guard Helicopter Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Army investigators will lead the probe into the crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter that killed all three soldiers aboard.

A five-member team from Fort Rucker, Alabama was expected to arrive Friday to begin the work of determining why the Black Hawk crashed Thursday during a routine maintenance test flight, about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud in central Minnesota. The Minnesota National Guard says the names of the three crew members will be released Saturday.

Governor Tim Walz ordered flags flown at half-staff from 2:05 PM Friday through 2:05 PM Monday, coinciding with the time that the Guard lost contact with the crew.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today