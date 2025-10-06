Oct 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Armstrong Helps BSU Women’s Hockey Get Weekend Sweep vs. Robert Morris

Bemidji State women’s hockey was at home on Saturday, trying to sweep Robert Morris. The Beavers defeated the Colonials in a 3-0 shutout on Friday.

It was all Hailey Armstrong on the scoring front—the junior captain earned her second career hat trick and added another to make it a 4-1 win for the Beavers. Her four-goal game ties her for the program record for a single game with Kerri McEwen, who did it in 1999.

BSU improves to 2-2 on the year as they head to Ohio State this week.

