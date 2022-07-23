Lakeland PBS

Armed Forces Veterans Tribute Day in Brainerd Honors Those Who Served

Ryan BowlerJul. 22 2022

On Friday in Brainerd, a community outreach ceremony was held at the Crow Wing County All Veterans Memorial to show support and raise awareness for the country’s armed forces past, present, and future.

The mission of the Armed Forces Veterans Tribute Day was to bring awareness to all the different resources the Brainerd Lakes Area has to offer for service members that have fought for our freedoms. Veterans all across America are struggling to adjust back to civilian life, and at today’s ceremony, the Brainerd community gathered to show that they are not alone.

The ultimate sacrifice of dying for our country is a challenge that service members around the world face head on day in and day out, and for those who attended Friday’s event, to see a community come together to show support is truly special.

Anyone interested in getting involved and volunteering can contact the Crow Wing County Veterans Services Office.

