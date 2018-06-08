Lakeland PBS
Area Youth Celebrate J-7

Josh Peterson
Jun. 7 2018
There was more fun and games in Bemidji City Park than usual as area youth marked the start of summer vacation and celebrated all of their accomplishments from the past year.

The J-7 event is put on by the Bemidji Youth Advisory Council (which is overseen by the City of Bemidji) and specializes in getting youth involved in the community.

Even city council members joined in on the fun. They say that seeing you facilitate an event like J-7 is inspiring and gives them hope for the future.

The sounds of music and laughter filled Bemidji City Park as adults in the community took a back seat and turned the night over to our future leaders.

As J-7 draws to a close, the BYAC will begin planning their next events and look forward to the next June 7th.

The Bemidji Youth Advisory Council is made up of students ages fourteen to eighteen from both TrekNorth and Bemidji High Schools.

