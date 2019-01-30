Area Students Stay Busy And Warm During School Cancellations

As closure announcements were made across the state throughout the day yesterday, many families looked to how they were going to keep their children busy and warm during their days off.

Inside the water park at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, kids were not phased by the sub-zero temperatures outside.

“Cold weather just can’t keep us home. We made sure we had blankets and candles. We had our snow clothes if we ever did stall,” said Carol Bradoe, whose grandchildren attend Pequot Lakes School and had the day off.

Students around the state were excited when they heard the news that classes would be cancelled due to oncoming frigid temperatures.

Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Pillager, and Aitkin were just a few of the school districts that made the call to close school for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I look at a number of things. I look at, of course, the weather conditions. The National Weather Service has information we can access. I talk to our bus supervisor because we have to worry about busses running in the mornings and being available and just kind of in general talk to other area superintendents as to what they’re doing,” said Charles Rick, Aitkin Public Schools Interim Superintendent. “And as a result of all that talk we come up with a decision.”

Though students were excited, school cancellations can cause uncertainty for many working parents. The YMCA stayed open to allow families to use their child care services.

“I wanted to keep at least the main facility open for people as well as our licensed child care. People still have to go to work and a lot of people count on us so I wanted to keep at least the main operation,” explained Shane Riffle, Brainerd YMCA Chief Executive Officer.

While cancelling school is not ideal, the safety of the students is the number one priority for the districts.

“We’re very concerned with the safety of our students and staff. We don’t want people at the bus stops standing around because, you know, you can get frostbite very quickly in this type of weather and we don’t want vehicles breaking down either and busses,” added Rick. “So just overall safety of our students and staff and I think parents will feel a bit better about that as well.”

Frigid temperatures may continue into Thursday and area schools will update if any further closings are needed.