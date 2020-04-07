Area Mental Health Experts Discuss Ways to Stay Well
There has been an abundance of challenges born from this time of social distancing, but there may be none greater than the state of our own mental health. Brad Hamilton talked with mental health experts at Crow Wing Energized and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to see how we can all take care of our day-to-day mindset.
You can follow daily tips on how to stay well mentally by going to the Crow Wing Energized Facebook page.
