Area Lawmakers Reflect on What Got Passed in 2026 MN Legislative Session

The 2026 Minnesota legislative session adjourned on May 18, and despite the state’s first-ever evenly split House at 67-67, lawmakers managed to successfully pass key bipartisan legislation, including a $1.2 billion capital investment bill, tax relief, and hospital funding.

“We were able to get some stuff across the line and stop some really bad stuff from happening,” stated Rep. Matt Bliss (R), House District 2B.

“If you’d have asked anybody if we would have been able to pass supplemental budgets, [if] we would have been able to do reforms, if we would have been able to do relief for car tab fees and property taxes, I think six months ago, people have told you you’re crazy,” said House District 7A Rep. Spencer Igo (R). “But not only did we do that, we did it in an incredibly bipartisan way.”

Lawmakers from northern Minnesota are also pleased with what they were able to accomplish for the people of their respective districts.

“I was able to get $10 million for the Mahnomen healthcare center,” said Bliss. “We’ve been fighting for that for quite a while, finally got it across the finish line. That’s very helpful to Mahnomen.”

“We’re restructuring the Minnesota Constitution to be able to allow for larger disbursements, because our school trust fund has grown so much and been so effective,” added Rep. Igo. “It’s going to be a 40% increase in permanent school trust fund funding to every school district in the state at zero cost to the taxpayer, but we have to vote on that.”

However, some legislation did not get passed that some lawmakers were especially pushing for, including House 2A Rep. Bidal Duran’s reimbursement bill for the Jun. 21 wind storm in the Bemidji area.

“That 25% reimbursement, the ones that I was really hoping that we had, because I had bipartisan support on that for a long time,” said Duran, a Republican from Bemidji. “For some reason, it turned partisan real quick.”

On a statewide level, both the House and Senate passed legislation to create an independent Office of Inspector General to investigate fraud across all state-administered programs.

“The point of this being, is that not only will the general public, but the legislators and the nonpartisan staff that work on and take care of state government, are going to have that much more oversight into things that are going on, so stuff like this never happens again,” Igo said.

“It actually have police and arrest authorities in it, and they can subpoena and put out warrants for fraud,” explained Bliss. “It doesn’t report to anybody, other than the legislature.”

“We wanted that body to come in there and be established and be kind of the watch guard for all these different entities,” Duran added.

The legislature also passed a bill authored by Rep. Igo for a comprehensive study on the future of nuclear power in the state, funded by a $500,000 state grant.

All 201 legislative seats will be on the ballot in November.