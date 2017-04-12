DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Area Lawmakers Make Final Push In 2017 Legislative Session

Josh Peterson
Apr. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

With control of the House and Senate, Republicans went into the 2017 Legislative Session with high hopes. With last years session unsuccessfully passing a bonding bill, House Republicans are looking to not only pass the states budget, but pass a bonding bill as well.

For local freshman Representatives, there was a high learning curve. For Representative Matt Bliss, the expansion of the Paul Bunyan Expressway turned out to be a contested issue, but it is not off the table yet.

For Representative Matt Grossell, his first year representing District 2A has provided him a chance to work on issues that are gaining bipartisan support.

Even though Republicans have often been at odds with Democratic governor Mark Dayton, Republicans in the House maintain an optimistic outlook.

While the house remains in recess for the Easter/Passover holiday, their work continues. Speaker Daudt and House Representatives are traveling the state visiting with constituents, and preparing for the final weeks of the legislative session.

The House and Senate must complete all work by midnight on Monday, May 22.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Exposed Pipeline Shows Environmentalists, Residents What Is At Stake

While the Minnesota state legislature is in recess until next week, environmental activists anticipate a veto for a controversial bill that could
Posted on Apr. 11 2017

Recently Added

Common Ground 811 - Fiber Arts Tour

Posted on Apr. 12 2017

Exposed Pipeline Shows Environmentalists, Residents What Is At Stake

Posted on Apr. 11 2017

International Cultures Unite At Festival Of Nations

Posted on Apr. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.