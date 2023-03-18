Area Food Shelves Continue to Support Their Communities in Time of Growing Need

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Food insecurity has been a growing issue among Minnesotans in recent years. According to a study conducted by Hunger Solutions Minnesota, over five million visits were made to food shelves across the state, which shows how such essential facilities can be.

“We’re an emergency food assistance program, so anybody who is in need for any food products…” said Walker Area Food Shelf executive director Chad Trapier. “It’s really any of the day-to-day necessities that you might purchase just to live, we offer that.”

Some food shelves, including the Walker Area Food Shelf, offer a grocery store experience where those in need can “shop” for the items they’re most in need of, ensuring every individual’s needs are being met.

Food shelves may also see an increase in visitors as Minnesota’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides emergency food funds for households in need, is coming to an end this month.

“Families have been receiving the extra funding or allocation every month for the last three years, and that’s being cut,” said Trapier. “And as a result, we’re expecting a significant increase coming through here.”

March also serves as an important time for funding for food shelves, as Minnesota FoodShare’s March Campaign is underway.

“Every March they provide additional funding to local food shelves based on the amount of money they raise,” explained Trapier. “So every dollar that’s donated to the Walker Area Food Shelf, or any other food shelves, goes further than just that dollar.”

With a growing need for their services, food shelves around the state are striving to support their communities and help those in need.

“It’s a real humanized experience, everybody’s happy to help each other and it feels like, you’re genuinely like a family or community,” said Trapier.

More information on Minnesota FoodShare’s March Campaign can be found here. You can also visit the Walker Area Food Shelf’s website.

