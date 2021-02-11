Area Counties Continuing Push to Vaccinate Seniors
Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Wadena Counties report almost one-third of all residents aged 65 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.
While the initiative of getting the vaccine to the group most susceptible to the complications of the cornonavirus has been successful, local public health supervisors now wait for more vaccine to become available through the government.
