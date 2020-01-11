Lakeland PBS

Area CEOs Talk Careers at Bemidji High School’s 4th Annual “CEO in the Classroom”

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 11 2020

Bemidji High School welcomed 17 CEOs from around the area this past Wednesday to talk to ninth grade students about their future and financial plans after high school as well as providing their personal career journeys.

“It’s kind of similar to what we do with the [Bemidji] Career Academies and that there’s a lot of members of our community who want to get in and talk to the students. What I really like about the program and how I really feel like it fits with the Career Academies and one of the reasons why we continue it is that it’s real stories that the students are hearing and it’s real pathways that students are hearing. These are members of our community who didn’t graduate from high school and say, ‘I’m going to do this for the rest of my life,’ and I think that’s really meaningful for our students to hear,” said Bemidji Career Academies School Counselor Jenny Fraley.

Each CEO was assigned to a link leader, who was responsible for taking their CEO to their respective homeroom class. Each class had a variety of ninth grade students with different career goals.

“This is my first year helping out and again, this was a great opportunity to be available and be included in regards to helping the students learn about what skills and tools are realistically needed to be successful, and so that was fun engagement; we had lots of good interaction between the students and I when it came to actually, what are the tools that they have that will help them, and the career academy helps set them up for success by providing some of those tools that they can use to be successful,” said Independent Contractor Scott Nyegaard.

CEO presentations were geared around the topic of being financially aware and equipped for real-world situations.

“What they do today matters about their career, also setting a good example right now, taking classes, being responsible on social media, etc., and then also maybe the biggest surprise was the expenses: how much it costs for an apartment, for car insurance, utilities, etc.,” said Pinnacle Marketing Group CEO Shelly Geerdes.

“I always hope that our students find a connection to their own lives and to what they’re thinking they might want to do, so even if they didn’t connect with the industry that their CEO was in, that they can connect to that person and say, ‘hey, he kind of made it or she made it and I can do the same thing.’ So to kind of, again, make that connection between what they’re doing in school now and what comes after,” said Fraley. “For our CEOs, I really hope that they take away from this that our students are eager to learn and eager to become apart of the workforce and that they can see that and can feel like they made an impact as well.”

This event shows students that although there are plenty of opportunities elsewhere, building connections and relationships with those in your local community is just as important.

CEO in the Classroom is a collaborative effort between the staff at the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Bemidji High School Career Academies.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji High’s Vocalmotive Show Choir Celebrates 25 Years Of Competition

8th Annual Holidays By Hand Held in Bemidji

Bemidji High School Students Celebrated For Earning College Credit At Northwest Technical College

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Presents Rhythms Of Life Concert

Latest Stories

Hendricks Family Looks Back at Football Legacy Ahead of FCS Championship Game

Posted on Jan. 11 2020

In Focus: Non-Native American Woman Showcases Own Experience Through A New Art Exhibit

Posted on Jan. 11 2020

Nisswa Chamber Of Commerce Selects Amanda McGregor As President

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

2020 Little Falls I.C.E. Fest Postponed Until February

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Missing Brainerd Woman Found Deceased

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.