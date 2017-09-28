DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Area Agencies Take Part In Enbridge Exercise

Josh Peterson
Sep. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

The pressure was on as Bemidji’s Sanford Event Center was transformed into a command post for a hypothetical emergency response pipeline exercise. Enbridge holds these large training events across the country to bring all parties together to work through a worst-case-scenario pipeline breach.

The training included a full incident command post and joint information center where response personal from multiple agencies all worked together to troubleshoot a pretend real-life situation. One of the goals of the exercise is to bring parties together and make important connections.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe was invited to take part in the training and was able to build those important connections and gain valuable knowledge on how to handle an emergency pipeline situation.

The full-day exercise had the intensity and pressure of a real-life situation, and it united groups who normally wouldn’t work side-by-side together for one common goal.

With the exercise complete, Enbridge will now evaluate the training and apply changes where needed.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Victims Identified After Deadly Cass County Crash

Sanford Center Task Force Recommends Keeping Management Company

Leech Lake Bank Of Ojibwe Awarded Grant For Veterans Cemetery

Shots Fired During Home Invasion In Pine River Township

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fresh Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich

Fresh Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich  
Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Fresh Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Verndale Prepares To Face Tough Rothsay Team

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Child Support Task Force Visits Brainerd

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Bemidji State University Offers On-Campus Weapon Storage For Resident Students

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

MnDOT Trains Drivers For Snowplow Operation

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.