Area Agencies Take Part In Enbridge Exercise

The pressure was on as Bemidji’s Sanford Event Center was transformed into a command post for a hypothetical emergency response pipeline exercise. Enbridge holds these large training events across the country to bring all parties together to work through a worst-case-scenario pipeline breach.

The training included a full incident command post and joint information center where response personal from multiple agencies all worked together to troubleshoot a pretend real-life situation. One of the goals of the exercise is to bring parties together and make important connections.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe was invited to take part in the training and was able to build those important connections and gain valuable knowledge on how to handle an emergency pipeline situation.

The full-day exercise had the intensity and pressure of a real-life situation, and it united groups who normally wouldn’t work side-by-side together for one common goal.

With the exercise complete, Enbridge will now evaluate the training and apply changes where needed.