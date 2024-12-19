Dec 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Arctic Cat Suspending Production at Thief River Falls, St. Cloud Facilities
Arctic Cat is suspending production at its Thief River Falls and St. Cloud facilities.
Textron, the company that owns Arctic Cat, said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is seeking strategic alternatives to Arctic Cat because the consumer end market demand for powersports products remains soft.
Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Homer told the Grand Forks Herald that the move will affect over 500 employees directly at Arctic Cat.