Dec 19, 2024

Arctic Cat Suspending Production at Thief River Falls, St. Cloud Facilities

Arctic Cat Thief River Falls Facility Snowmobiles

A worker at the Arctic Cat facility in Thief River Falls moves a snowmobile. (Credit: Arctic Cat/YouTube)

Arctic Cat is suspending production at its Thief River Falls and St. Cloud facilities.

Textron, the company that owns Arctic Cat, said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is seeking strategic alternatives to Arctic Cat because the consumer end market demand for powersports products remains soft.

Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Homer told the Grand Forks Herald that the move will affect over 500 employees directly at Arctic Cat.

