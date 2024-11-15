Nov 15, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Arctic Cat Announces Layoffs, Production Pause at Thief River Falls Plant

Arctic Cat Thief River Falls Facility Snowmobiles

A worker at the Arctic Cat facility in Thief River Falls moves a snowmobile (Credit: Arctic Cat/YouTube)

Around 65 employees of Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls are being laid off, as the company plans to pause production at the Thief River Falls facility after production of their model-year 2025 snowmobile lineup is complete.

In a letter to dealers, Textron Vice President and General Manager Philip Jhant said, “These actions were tough but necessary given the current conditions in the industry.” (Textron is the company that owns Arctic Cat.)

Jhant says they are offering severance benefits to affected employees, including outplacement assistance, to help them find new opportunities. He said they remain open for business and expect to resume production in quarter one of 2025.

Arctic Cat celebrated its 60th anniversary back in 2022.

