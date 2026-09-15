Aquatic Invasive Species Confirmed in Lakes Near Bena, City of Cass Lake

Aquatic invasive species (AIS) have been confirmed in two more lakes in the Lakeland viewing area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of starry stonewort and zebra mussels in Six Mile Lake, located near Bena in Cass County, and zebra mussels in Little Wolf Lake, located near the city of Cass Lake in Cass and Hubbard counties. Both lakes are within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe reservation.

A lake service provider contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels on a boat lift in Six Mile Lake. DNR invasive species staff found numerous juvenile and adult zebra mussels in the lake near the location of the initial report.

In addition, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Department of Resource Management staff contact the DNR after finding the invasive algae starry stonewort while conducting a snorkel search near aquatic invasive species in Six Mile Lake. DNR invasive species staff found a low abundance of starry stonewort near the Six Mile Lake public access.

On Little Wolf Lake, an angler reported zebra mussels on vegetation pulled up from the lake. DNR invasive species staff found additional adult zebra mussels attached to native mussels near the location of the initial report.

More information on AIS can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.