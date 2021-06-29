Lakeland PBS

Applications Open for Bemidji White-tailed Deer Archery Hunts

Betsy Melin — Jun. 28 2021

The city is now accepting permits for the 2021 white-tailed deer archery hunt. Applications are open for any of the hunts around Bemidji.

The state will allow each participant to harvest up to five deer. The hunts are sanctioned in three different areas including the Bemidji regional airport property, the northeast section of Bemidji, and sections of southwestern Bemidji. Those gaining permits will be entered into a lottery system.

Hunters must reapply each year. All those applying will pay a ten-dollar application fee. Applications are due to city hall by Friday, July 30.

By — Betsy Melin

