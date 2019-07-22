Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Applications Due Today For Destination Downtown 3.0 Challenge

Jul. 22 2019

Applications are due by midnight on Monday, July 22 for the Destination Downtown 3.0 challenge.

The Destination Downtown challenge first launched in 2017 and, through a judging process, awards a lucky entrepreneur a prize package to start their business in downtown Brainerd.

Organizers announced that this year will be the contest’s third and final year, but will also come with a few twists. This year, there will be three winners instead of just one, an enhanced prize package, and the community will get to vote for the winner.

This year’s contest will feature $135,000 total in combined prizes for the three winners. The winners will be announced at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s Celebration of Excellence on November 21, 2019.

Anyone interested in entering the contest just has to answer six questions that can be found on the contest website at DowntownBrainerd.org.

 

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

