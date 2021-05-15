Lakeland PBS

Application Process for Initiative Foundation’s “Initiators Fellowship” Fast Approaching

Nick UrsiniMay. 14 2021

A unique opportunity through the Initiative Foundation will open soon.

The “Initiators Fellowship” will award up to eight candidates with mentors, a stipend, and more. The program, which runs for two years, gives candidates access to a networks of other social entrepreneurs across the state.

The application process is open from May 24 through June 15. More information is available on the Initiative Foundation’s website.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

