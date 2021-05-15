Application Process for Initiative Foundation’s “Initiators Fellowship” Fast Approaching
A unique opportunity through the Initiative Foundation will open soon.
The “Initiators Fellowship” will award up to eight candidates with mentors, a stipend, and more. The program, which runs for two years, gives candidates access to a networks of other social entrepreneurs across the state.
The application process is open from May 24 through June 15. More information is available on the Initiative Foundation’s website.
