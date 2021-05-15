Application Process for Initiative Foundation’s “Initiators Fellowship” Fast Approaching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A unique opportunity through the Initiative Foundation will open soon.

The “Initiators Fellowship” will award up to eight candidates with mentors, a stipend, and more. The program, which runs for two years, gives candidates access to a networks of other social entrepreneurs across the state.

The application process is open from May 24 through June 15. More information is available on the Initiative Foundation’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today