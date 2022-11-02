Apple Blossom Village School in Bemidji Hosts Halloween Fundraiser for Outdoor Classrooms

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A school in Bemidji is fundraising to pay off their new outdoor classrooms.

Apple Blossom Village recently purchased two yurts, which are outdoor, portable, round tents usually found in Central Asian countries like Mongolia. Due to the high price tag of the two yurts, school staff are hosting different fundraisers to pay off this expense. The most recent fundraiser brought an enchanting experience to a Halloween-themed walk.

Held on Friday and Saturday, the walk included a tour inside of the yurts, along with a shadow puppet show, fairy tales and even a fortune-teller.

The yurts can be used year round. With the fall weather inviting a winter chill, the recently installed wood stoves would provide heat that is insulated by the wool lining of the tent.

“We’re outside as much as possible,” said Apple Blossom Village director Dacia Dauner. “But, of course, the weather doesn’t always cooperate. So when it’s not cooperating…and we need room to do our academic work or a break from the weather, we go inside the yurts.”

While bringing a sense of enjoyment to the Bemidji community, Apple Blossom Village hoped that this fundraiser can bring them one step closer to fulfilling their $20,000 goal.

The next fundraiser for the Apple Blossom Village yurts is planned for the Winter Solstice. For more information, visit the school’s GoFundMe page.

