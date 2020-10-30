Lakeland PBS

Appeals Court Says MN Absentee Ballots Arriving After Election Day Must Be Separated

Lakeland News — Oct. 30 2020

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Minnesota’s absentee ballots that come in after Election Day should be separated from the rest of the ballots, in case a future order makes those votes invalid.

Thursday’s ruling doesn’t block Minnesota’s seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots, but it does order a lower court to issue a ruling that would keep the late-arriving ballots separate. Republicans had argued that the extension – which had been approved in both state and federal courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic – violated federal law that establishes November 3rd as the date of the 2020 election.

Democrats said eliminating the extension would created voter confusion.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Trump Administration Removes Most Gray Wolves from Endangered Species List

Golden Apple: Deer River Superintendent Discusses School Activity Adjustments

Brainerd Public Schools Switching to Remote Learning

MN Sees Highest One-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases with 2,872 Reported Thursday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.