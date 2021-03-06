Lakeland PBS

Appeals Court Orders Judge to Reconsider Adding Charge in Derek Chauvin Case

Lakeland News — Mar. 5 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered a judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death.

A three-judge panel said Friday that the trial judge erred when he rejected a motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The panel says the judge should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of another former officer, Mohamed Noor, in a different case.

The ruling sets up a potential delay in Chauvin’s trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Jury Selection Begins Next Week in Trial of Derek Chauvin

One Person Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash in Polk County

MN Supreme Court Reverses Rejection of Permit for PolyMet Mine

MN Appeals Court to Consider Reinstating 3rd-Degree Murder Charge for Chauvin

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.