Antiques Roadshow
February 26 at 7pm
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW puts the reality in reality television! Part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is a 13-time Emmy Award-nominee and PBS’ most-watched ongoing series. Veteran television personality Mark L Walberg serves as series host. In each hour-long episode, specialists from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, flea market finds and items saved from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these items.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More
Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More
Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More
I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More