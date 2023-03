Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, March 20 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Watch furry ROADSHOW finds that will be sure to leave tails wagging for more including a 1965 Charles Schulz Peanuts strip, a Jamie Wyeth portrait of Andy Warhol with his dog, and a Julius Adam II “Kitten Symphony” oil.