Monday, January 3 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Season 26 kicks off with treasures at the Wadsworth Mansion, including a 1917 Boston Red Sox calendar and a 1904 Gandhi handwritten letter.